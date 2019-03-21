Illinois 3 intersection in Granite City to close April 4

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that work will begin on Illinois 3 at the Pontoon Road intersection in Granite City on Thursday, March 28, weather permitting.

In preparation for the complete closure, beginning March 28, intermittent lane closures of Illinois 3 will begin. One lane will remain open in both directions. All lanes of Illinois 3 will be open from 3-7 p.m. in the northbound direction and 6-10 a.m. in the southbound direction.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, all lanes at Illinois 3 and Pontoon Road intersection will be closed for 15 days to fully reconstruct the intersection. Detours will be posted. Through traffic on Illinois 3 will be directed to use the following detour.

Northbound Illinois 3 through-traffic:

Use I-55/70 eastbound to Illinois 111 northbound

Take Illinois 111 northbound to I-270 westbound

Take I-270 westbound to return to Illinois 3 northbound

Southbound Illinois 3 through-traffic

Use I-270 eastbound to Illinois 111 southbound

Take Illinois 111 southbound to I-55/70 westbound

Take I-55/70 westbound to return to Illinois 3 southbound

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.