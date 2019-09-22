Illinois 4 lanes to close starting Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Illinois 4 from I-55 to Illinois 143 will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours from Monday, Sept. 23, through Thursday, Oct. 3.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

In other roadwork:

All lanes of Illinois 160, approximately 2.7 miles south of Illinois 140 near Grantfork in Madison County, will remain closed until Sept. 27 for repairs being made to the culvert at this location. A detour utilizing Illinois 140, Illinois 4, and Illinois 143 is established for the Illinois 160 closure. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The northbound left lane and center lane on I-255 over St. Clair Avenue, at mile 19, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, for bridge deck repairs. The right lane will remain open during this work. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

