Illinois agencies join Border to Border driving safety campaign

× Expand In addition to looking for drunk drivers this St. Patrick's Day weekend, the Alton Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state are joining the national Border to Border campaign by increasing seat belt patrols and enforcement zones through Memorial Day.

“Illinois has seen a decrease in fatal motor vehicle crashes this year, but we need to continue diligently enforcing traffic laws proven to save lives,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “We all have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the people in our vehicles. As always, seat belts are your best line of defense in a crash.”

Organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign, Border to Border harnesses the power of 10,000 agencies across the nation — between states, cities and other local jurisdictions — to increase seat belt use and save lives.

“The Click It or Ticket and Border to Border operation lands just prior to the Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year,” ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly said. “Seat belt compliance is one of the easiest and most effective life-saving measures motorists can take to prevent a fatality. We want to remind motorists to buckle up, reduce their speed, drop their phones and focus on the drive.”

Be mindful of these traffic laws when traveling this summer:

• Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt positions you in the vehicle safely, works with air bags to protect you and slows the body down in a crash. In Illinois, all occupants, regardless of seating position, are required to wear a properly adjusted seat belt.

• Slow down. Speed drastically increases the risk of injury or death in a crash. Traveling over the speed limit could cost you hundreds of dollars in fines.

• Sober up. Alcohol and drugs inhibit your ability to operate a vehicle. Not only is impaired driving dangerous, it is punishable with jail time.

• Phone down. Using a phone for talking, texting or social media is not only dangerous, it is illegal in Illinois. Taking your eyes off the road for even a second drastically increases the likelihood of a crash.

The Memorial Day enforcement effort is part of the Click It or Ticket campaign supported through federal funds administered by IDOT.

