Illinois American halts water shut-offs

Like many other companies, Illinois American Water has established coronavirus preparedness plans.

To minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company has initiated business continuity plans to help provide additional stability to operations that include water and wastewater services to customers’ homes and businesses.

Illinois American Water continues to monitor situational updates provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University, as well as state and federal organizations. The company is continuously evaluating the situation and latest developments to determine how it can adopt and amend measures, as necessary, to support customers, communities and employees.

Illinois American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of surface and ground water supplies (lakes, reservoirs, rivers, or aquifers). These treatments are effective in removing and inactivating viruses. The company’s water meets all federal and state drinking water requirements.

For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater visit:

• Environmental Protection Agency - Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual

• World Health Organization - Water treatment practices effective against COVID-19, WHO says

In an effort to keep our customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois American Water will be placing a moratorium and discontinuing service shut-offs.

The company will continue to evaluate this moratorium as more information becomes available. Additionally, Illinois American Water will begin the restoration of service to previously shut-off customers. The restoration may take some time, but the company is pledging to work as quickly and safely as possible. If service has been turned off prior to March 12, it will be restarted.

Illinois American Water will also be suspending all non-essential field appointments and will limit the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field appointments.

