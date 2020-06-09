Illinois American Water ranks first in satisfaction study

American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company, has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the Midwest, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Illinois American Water also ranked No. 1 in the Midwest in the 2016 study, which was the first year for the study. The study measures satisfaction among residential customers of 90 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers and is reported in four geographic regions and two size categories. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining 33 attributes in six factors (listed in order of importance): quality and reliability; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

In addition to ranking No. 1 in the Midwest Large region, Illinois American Water achieved the highest score in the Midwest Large region for five of the six factors measured within the 2020 study – price, conservation, billing and payment, communications and customer service.

“Our employees are truly customer obsessed,” Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner said. “Everything we do centers around our customers and delivering exceptional service at a good value. This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment and focus. We thank our customers for their feedback and for helping to recognize our team.”

According to a J.D. Power news release, 80 percent of customers who view their local water quality report have more confidence in their tap water. The release stated, “Water utilities are required to test the tap water and publish an annual Consumer Confidence Report to reassure their customers that it’s safe to drink. Unfortunately, only 40 percent of customers recall seeing or receiving this report but, when they do, 80 percent of them then say they drink the tap water.”

Illinois American Water encourages customers to view their annual water quality reports at illinoisamwater.com. The report, which is issued for each service area, highlights the company’s commitment to providing drinking water that meets or is better than standards required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Delivering safe drinking water to our customers is very personal for our entire team," Ladner said. "Parents are serving our product to their children and counting on us to provide a safe, reliable product. We’re proud of our track record and thank our customers for the confidence they place in us.”

