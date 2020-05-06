Illinois American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation provide $58,000 in local COVID-19 donations

American Water

Illinois American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation are together providing about $58,000 in donations to COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across Illinois. Examples of eligible projects include social service organizations, pandemic relief funds; medical equipment, supplies, testing and treatment efforts; food banks and meal programs.

The funds will be allocated to 25 organizations in Illinois American Water’s regional operating divisions. This is in addition to a $100,000 donation American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation made to Feeding America.

“Now more than ever, we must all come together to help our frontline workers and those providing resources to our neighbors,” Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner said. “Illinois American Water is grateful to these organizations for the work they are doing to provide assistance to residents impacted by this public health emergency. We are proud to collaborate and support their efforts.”

Both OSF HealthCare Foundation and Amita Healthcare Foundations will use the funds to procure personal protective equipment and supplies for frontline healthcare workers. The Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County is providing care to children of healthcare workers and will use funds for healthy meals and cleaning supplies.

The following organizations will put their grant funding toward providing meals and stocking food pantries as well as supplying residents in need with face masks, toiletries and needed resources: Alton Crisis Food Center, city of Grafton, Community Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville, Eagles Nest of St. Clair County/The Joseph Center in East St. Louis, Granite City Community Care Center, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (East St. Louis outreach)

Last month, Illinois American Water was one of the first water utilities to suspend shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. Illinois American Water has also suspended late fees and is working with customers experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs and its H20 Help to Others payment assistance program.

