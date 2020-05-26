Illinois American Water announces promotions

American Water

Illinois American Water announced the following promotions within its operations leadership team:

Karen Cooper, formerly senior operations manager in the Southern Division, has been promoted to operations director of the Southern Division and Central Divisions in Southern Illinois. In this role, she has management oversight over the company’s Interurban District (Metro East), Cairo District, Hardin County, as well as the Central Division, which serves the Alton, Godfrey and Riverbend areas. Cooper has more than 40 years of experience in the regulation, operations and management of water and wastewater systems. Prior to joining American Water in 1985, she worked for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Division of Public Water Supplies. She also worked for an engineering firm in Massachusetts.

Joe Ahlvin was named senior operations manager for the Southern Division (Metro East, Cairo, Hardin County). Ahlvin has been with American Water since 2006, most recently as an engineering manager-project delivery responsible for capital investment projects in the Southern and Central Divisions. He has worked in roles of increasing responsibility in engineering for Illinois American Water and as an analytical chemist at American Water’s Central Laboratory in Belleville. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Kansas.

Ethan Steinacher has been named operations manager for the Central Division. He is responsible for leading water and wastewater operations in the Alton, Godfrey and Grafton service areas. Steinacher joined Illinois American Water in April 2019 as a senior design engineer, specializing in wastewater engineering project management. He previously worked for American Bottoms Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, as a senior project engineer. Steinacher has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Other promotions include:

Brian Wiemers, senior operations manager in the Eastern Division (Champaign, Pontiac, Streator and Sterling service areas)

Eric Larson, senior operations manager for the Western Division (Peoria, Pekin and Lincoln service areas)

“As we continue to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater services to our customers, it is critical that we have the right leaders in place to support our employees,” Vice President of Operations Beth Mathews said. “Equally important is the investment we make in our employees to help them grow professionally.”

