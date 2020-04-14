Illinois American Water asks customers to help protect workers

× Expand Russell Vance - stock.adobe.com Muddy utility worker men fixing broken water line with droplets

Amid the COVID-19 public health emergency, consistent with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order, Illinois American Water employees continue to work to provide reliable water and wastewater service.

According to Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews, the company has implemented a business continuity plan and provided critical personal protection equipment to protect employees.

“We are doing all we can to protect our colleagues and customers while we continue to provide a critical service,” she said. “Unfortunately, we continue to have customers approach our folks in the field. This presents a safety concern which can be avoided with the public’s help and social distancing.”

“The safety of our team is extremely important, so we ask our customers to not approach our employees or contractors when they see them in their neighborhood.”

Customers should follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between employees and customers. If there is a question about service, customers can call Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782. Representatives are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist. Representatives are also available 24/7 for emergencies.

As a water and wastewater service provider, Illinois American Water provides safe, clean and reliable water service. Water and wastewater utilities are part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “critical infrastructure sectors,” as safe drinking water is critical to protecting public health, and properly treated wastewater is vital for preventing disease and protecting the environment.

“Our employees’ safety is a top concern, as is providing quality, reliable service,” Matthews said. “We recognize this is a time of uncertainty and a challenging time, and we thank our dedicated, hard-working teams for rising to this challenge.”

