Illinois American Water awards $88,000 in firefighter grants

More than $88,000 will be shared by 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2019 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, about 590 grants totaling more than $582,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses; we also know resources for our local heroes often run short,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “The Illinois American Water firefighter grant program was created to help bridge the gap and support our local firefighters.”

The program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water-handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

The grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape! It educates about the importance of learning and practicing a home fire escape plan. Learn more at nfpa.org/public- education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week.

Illinois American Water is providing firefighting grants to the following local fire departments:

Alton Fire Department

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District

Godfrey Fire Protection District

Granite City Fire Department

Long Lake Fire Department

Madison Fire Department

Mitchell Fire Department

QEM Fire Protection District

Venice Fire Department

In addition to the Firefighter Grant Program, Illinois American Water partners with local firefighters on a daily basis. As a private water utility, the company is required to test and operate every fire hydrant annually. According to Hauk, Illinois American Water maintains over 29,000 fire hydrants across the state.

