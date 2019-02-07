Illinois American Water invested $122 million in 2018

American Water

Illinois American Water invested about $122 million in water and wastewater upgrades in 2018. The 2018 construction season included installing approximately 198,000 feet (more than 38 miles) of water main and approximately 3,700 feet of sewer main, as well as lining approximately 3,200 feet of water main and about 21,100 feet of sewer main.

The company also upgraded water treatment processes, equipment, security and technology to comply with drinking water standards and enhance system reliability and resilience. In addition, hundreds of fire hydrants and water meters were installed or replaced across the state.

According to company President Bruce Hauk, much of last year’s investment focused on upgrading aging infrastructure.

“Water systems across the country are experiencing critical infrastructure reaching the end of its useful life,” he said. “At Illinois American Water, we invest proactively and prudently to deliver reliable service today and for future generations. Continued investment helps to ensure adequate water pressure and flow to homes and businesses for public health and safety.”

The company’s investments also contribute to the economy. In 2018, American Water partnered with the University of Illinois Regional Economic Applications Laboratory to analyze the company’s impact on the economy in Illinois from 2013-2017. The study included data for not only Illinois American Water operations but also other American Water subsidiaries operating and located in Illinois, including the company’s national Customer Service Center (Alton), National Laboratory (Belleville), American Water Resources, Pivotal Home Solutions and Military Services Group and Contract Services Group.

The study showed American Water’s overall economic impact was $223 million to $245 million per year, for a total estimated economic impact of $1.17 billion. Highlights of the study included:

• American Water generated 2,657-2,826 jobs per year in Illinois.

• American Water employed an average of 1,000 people across Illinois.

• American Water paid an average of $52 million in salaries and wages to its employees in Illinois.

“Our continued investments not only demonstrate our commitment to keep life flowing for our customers — providing the high-quality, reliable water and wastewater service they depend on every day, but also our commitment to the economic health of the communities we serve,” Hauk said.

In 2019, Illinois American Water expects to invest about $100 million to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter