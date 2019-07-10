Illinois American Water invests in mapping technology in Alton

American Water

Beginning this week, with the help of Urban GIS, Illinois American Water’s Alton District is using GPS to collect wastewater system data and modernize the mapping system.

Weather permitting, this work will be completed in September. Customers should be aware that they may see Urban GIS employees working in their backyards and neighborhoods. If there is any concern, customers are encouraged to ask for identification.

“This technology helps us capture knowledge, improve customer service, and we’re doing it cost effectively," Senior Operations Manager Karen Cooper said. "It will also support all business units across our company so they have needed resources at their fingertips.”

She explained that with the completion of this project, Illinois American Water employees will be able to use in-vehicle computers or handheld GPS locators to locate wastewater assets in the field. This will help decrease response time for customer service requests.

This work also supports Illinois American Water’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Urban GIS, Inc. is a certified minority-owned small business. They provide GIS consulting, staff augmentation and field data collection services. To map the city of Alton wastewater infrastructure, Urban GIS employees will be traveling throughout the community to locate and record the location of wastewater mains, manholes, etc.

“This is another way we can help improve service to our new wastewater customers in Alton," Cooper said. "Capturing this data is important to ensuring the high customer service our team prides itself in delivering.”

Urban GIS employees will not need access inside customers’ homes to complete this work, but customers may see them working in their neighborhood.