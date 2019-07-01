Illinois American Water kicks off investment in Alton wastewater system

Less than a week after acquiring the city of Alton wastewater system, Illinois American Water is investing approximately $750,000 to improve wastewater service to customers. The work includes replacing approximately 3,200 feet of existing clay sanitary sewer mains with new 6-, 8-, and 10-inch PVC sewer lines. New concrete manholes will also be installed.

Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, said this work is part of the company’s commitment to its new wastewater customers.

“We’re excited to kick off this inaugural investment and demonstrate our commitment to the Alton area,” Cooper said. “We value the trust the community has placed in us.”

The wastewater improvement project will take place on Washington Avenue in Alton between College Avenue and Salu Street. Work will begin at the intersection of College Avenue and Washington Avenue with lane restrictions. As work progresses north on Washington Avenue, lanes will be closed and traffic will be rerouted. Lanes will be reopened as construction and road restoration is completed.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers in the area. If possible, motorists should avoid the area. Weather permitting, the project and road restoration should be completed and all lanes reopened by October.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this project may present to motorists and ask that they remember the closures are for their safety as well as that of our team,” Cooper said. “We work hard to ensure our team returns home in the same condition, if not better, as when they came to work.”

Illinois American Water’s investments are an example of continuous improvements being made to meet the demands of current and future customers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports the nation’s water utilities will need to make more than $384 billion in infrastructure investments by 2030 to ensure public health.

