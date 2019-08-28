Illinois American Water lifts boil order for Alton District

Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued to a portion of Alton District customers on Monday evening.

During the boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements including all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water.