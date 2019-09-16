Illinois American Water offering elementary student art contest

× Expand East Elementary School fifth-grader Briana Wermke was one of the winners of last year's Imagine a Day Without Water contest.

Illinois American Water is asking Illinois teachers to bring art and science together through the company’s Imagine a Day Without Water student art contest. The contest is open to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms within the company’s service area.

This contest is being offered in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s Imagine a Day Without Water event. Across the nation, events and activities will highlight the important, and often taken-for-granted, role drinking water plays.

“While it’s hard to imagine even just one day without water, many still take this critical service for granted,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “We hope to raise awareness and educate about the value of water service by combining art with the science of drinking water service.”

Winning students will win their classroom a $100 donation. Artwork may also be featured in a bill insert and other Illinois American Water communication pieces.

Participation in the contest is easy. Students are asked to draw a picture and write one sentence that describes what water service and a day without water means to them. Teachers can find instructions and materials online at illinoisamwater.com, in the Learning Center area of the site. Learn more about Imagine a Day Without Water here. Last year’s winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page.

By submitting an entry the student, teacher and school are agreeing to have the submission, including identification information like name, school, etc. to be used in Illinois American Water materials. All entries should be sent to External Affairs Manager, Karen Cotton, at 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, IL 61615 by Oct. 4, 2019. Questions can be directed to karen.cotton@amwater.com.

