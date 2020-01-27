Illinois American Water taking applications for environmental grants

The application window is open for Illinois American Water’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program. Through the program, funding is provided for innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and protecting Illinois watersheds.

Over the years, Illinois American Water has supported diverse initiatives like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives, hazardous waste collection efforts, water protection education efforts and more.

“As the local drinking water provider, it is especially important to help protect our water resources for today and future generations,” Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner said. “This is why Illinois American Water has contributed over $222,000 since 2009 to water protection projects across the state. We look forward to continuing our environmental collaborations.”

To apply for an environmental grant, organizations must submit applications for projects within an Illinois American Water service area, as well as:

• Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community.

• Be completed between May 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020.

• Introduce a new community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.

• Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations.

• Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after grant funds are utilized).

Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com under the News & Community tab. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 31, 2020.

Last year, Illinois American Water awarded ten grants totaling about $24,000.

Customers can help protect precious resources by using water wisely through the following actions:

• Repairing leaking pipes and faucets.

• Using garden, lawn, garage or other home products which won’t impact groundwater.

• Disposing of chemicals or other potentially harmful products properly by not pouring them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains or the lawn.

• Visiting the Illinois American Water website for more wise water use tips.

“Every individual and community has the ability to positively impact our source water and watersheds,” Ladner said. “One of the easiest ways is to be informed about what goes into providing safe, reliable water service. We encourage our customers to access their local water quality reports on our website.”

Illinois American Water customers can access their report by ZIP code on the company’s website under the Water Quality tab.

