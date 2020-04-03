Illinois American Water to continue infrastructure work

× Expand MemoryMan - stock.adobe.com Blue plastic pipes used in construction site.Blue PVC water pipe Blue plastic pipes used in construction site.Blue PVC water pipe in storage.Packaged blue plastic water pipes at warehouse.

Amid the COVID-19 public health emergency, consistent with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order, Illinois American Water will continue its essential work and planned infrastructure projects across its service areas.

As a water and wastewater service provider, Illinois American Water provides an essential service. Water and wastewater utilities are part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “critical infrastructure sectors,” as safe drinking water is critical to protecting public health, and properly treated wastewater is vital for preventing disease and protecting the environment.

“Safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater service is essential, especially now as we deal with this public health emergency,” said Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water. “Critical repairs will continue, as will projects to upgrade aging pipes, pumps, valves, and other infrastructure to keep our systems operating efficiently.”

Information about most planned infrastructure work is provided to customers in advance through postcards or via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system, CodeRED. Customers are encouraged to enroll in CodeRED and update their contact information at myaccount.amwater.com.

Illinois American Water asks customers to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone’s safety when they see a company employee or contractor working in the field. Questions about service can be directed to Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our priority, as is providing quality, reliable service,” Ladner said. “We recognize this is an uncertain and challenging time, and we thank our dedicated, hard-working teams for rising to this challenge and keeping life flowing for our communities during this crisis providing water service for hygiene, hospitals, sanitation, and fire protection.”