Illinois American Water to distribute firefighter grants

× Expand Gov. Pat Quinn was joined Tuesday by State Fire Marshal Larry Matkaitis and firefighters from across the state to pay tribute to two firefighters who died in the line of duty and recognize 44 firefighters or departments for acts of bravery in their communities.

Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2019 Firefighter Grant Program to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations.

According to Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water, the program provides another opportunity to support public safety.

“At American Water, there’s nothing more important to us than helping to keep our communities safe and ensuring reliable water service for public health and fire protection,” he said. “Our firefighter grant program allows us to give back to our local heroes.”

Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded about $493,000 for more than 500 grants to Illinois firefighters.

“We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses, and we also know resources for our local heroes often runs short,” Hauk said. “Through this grant program, we are able to assist firefighters with critical equipment and training and give back to those who give so much.”

Fire departments-districts are eligible for one grant per year. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs associated with the following:

• Personal protective gear

• Communications equipment

• Firefighting tools

• Water-handling equipment

• Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection

• Reimbursement for fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments should send a letter of application by no later than Sept. 10 with the following information:

• Description of the organization(s) seeking support

• Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

• Community problem/challenges the project will address

• Timeframe for implementation of project

• Summary of other sources being approached for support of project

• Project budget

Applications can be emailed to Karen Cotton, manager of external affairs, at karen.cotton@amwater.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter