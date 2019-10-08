Illinois American Water to host open house in Godfrey

Illinois American Water is inviting village of Godfrey wastewater service customers to attend an open house to meet their new wastewater service team and learn more about the transfer of their wastewater service. The event will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lewis and Clark Community College in the Reid Building dining room.

Karen Cooper, senior manager for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, said the open house is intended to provide customers the opportunity to speak one-on-one with their new wastewater provider. Attendees will be able to learn more about the transfer of their service to Illinois American Water, as well as speak with the local Illinois American Water team about customer service, billing and more.

“We look forward to serving our new customers in Godfrey and the surrounding area and expanding our partnership in the community,” she said. “The open house gives our customers an opportunity to learn more about our team as well as ask questions about the transfer of their wastewater service. We look forward to talking with residents.”

The village of Godfrey voted in favor of the sale in October 2018. Pending approval by the Illinois Commerce Commission, the sale is expected to close Nov. 1.

The acquisition of the wastewater system will add approximately 6,200 wastewater customers to the Southern Illinois service area. Illinois American Water has served the Riverbend for more than 140 years.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter