Illinois American Water urges customers to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

pills

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 18th National Drug Take Back Day in nine years from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event provides residents the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications.

The free and anonymous service helps to prevent misuse and abuse of medications while protecting local water sources. Collected medications are incinerated, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended approach for pharmaceutical disposal. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged.

According to reports from the DEA, the last Drug Take Back Day resulted in more than 937,000 pounds of prescription drugs being turned in at about 11,000 sites. Participating collection sites can be found here.

“It’s important for us to keep these items out of landfills and water supplies as well as the hands of those who may misuse or abuse them,” said Mike Smyth, vice president of operations for Illinois American Water. “Through these efforts, we can help protect what is most precious — our youth and our water.”

According to the DEA, medicines that languish in home cabinets are susceptible to misuse and abuse. Illinois residents unable to participate Saturday are encouraged to use their community pharmaceutical disposal program to dispose of unwanted medications. Through partnership and collaboration with pharmacies, environmental stewards, police departments and government officials, Illinois American Water has helped to implement more than 30 permanent pharmaceutical disposal programs across the state. More information can be found here.

The pharmaceutical disposal programs were created through a model developed by Pontiac Township High School students and their teacher Paul Ritter. The program, P2D2, has been recognized as a model for all pharmaceutical disposal programs. Through P2D2’s efforts, millions of pounds of unwanted medications have been collected and disposed of properly. To learn more about P2D2, visit https://p2d2program.wordpress.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter