Illinois American Water urges residents to safely discard unwanted medicine Saturday

American Water

Illinois American Water encourages customers to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their unwanted medications at approved collection sites so they can be incinerated, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended approach for pharmaceutical disposal. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged.

Participating Illinois collection sites can be located here.

“Experience shows that the most effective and cost-efficient way to ensure high-quality drinking water is to keep our source waters clean,” said Randy Pankiewicz, Illinois American Water director of water quality and environmental compliance. “This event is a great opportunity for residents to securely drop off any unused or expired medications, helping to prevent flushing of drugs where they could eventually end up in our waterways.

“It’s important for us to keep these items out of landfills and water supplies as well as the hands of those who may misuse or abuse them,” he added. “Through these efforts, we can help protect our water and community.”

Illinois residents unable to participate Saturday are encouraged to use their community pharmaceutical disposal programs to properly dispose of their unwanted medications. Through partnership and collaboration with local pharmacies, environmental stewards, police departments and government officials, Illinois American Water has helped to implement permanent pharmaceutical disposal programs. Local sites include Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Madison.

The pharmaceutical disposal programs were created through a model developed by Pontiac Township High School students and their teacher, Paul Ritter. The program, P2D2, has been recognized as a model for all pharmaceutical disposal programs. Through P2D2’s efforts, millions of pounds of unwanted medications have been collected and disposed of properly. To learn more about P2D2, visit p2d2program.wordpress.com.

