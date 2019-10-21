Illinois appeals federal flood assistance denial

× Expand photo by JD Jennings Flood of 2019 The Ardent Mills flour mill in Alton

Governor JB Pritzker has filed an appeal on behalf of the citizens of Illinois strongly requesting the federal government reconsider its decision to deny Individual Assistance to residents under the federal Stafford Act following the historic spring flooding that occurred along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

"My administration is aggressively appealing these decisions because we are committed to pursuing every opportunity to secure the federal funding that will help our communities recover," Pritzker said. "We are more than three months removed from this disaster and individuals, businesses and local governments are still feeling its impact. We will leave no stone unturned in our work to ensure our communities get the resources they deserve and we will stand with our partners in every region of the state to ensure all Illinoisans can rebuild."

Illinois' original request for Individual Assistance was submitted shortly after FEMA adopted a new rule regarding how the agency will evaluate the requests for IA. The new rule was a direct result of legislation passed in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. Illinois' request is among the first, if not the first, to be evaluated under the new rule which identifies six factors for funding consideration.

"Given that Illinois' request is one of the very first to be evaluated using the Federal Emergency Management Agency's new IA factors — and certainly the largest such request to date — it is imperative that FEMA strike the proper balance when evaluating these factors," Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. "Every state in the nation is watching, as the ultimate resolution of Illinois' request could significantly impact how requests for IA are decided for years to come."

In this appeal, the state of Illinois provides additional information and justifications to make its case for an IA designation even stronger. This new documentation provides evidence of ongoing impacts to individuals and community infrastructure as a direct result of the disaster, and underscores that an effective recovery is not likely to occur without federal assistance to individuals and households.

