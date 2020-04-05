Illinois cannabis sales approach $36 million in March

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced preliminary numbers show statewide adult-use cannabis sales in March totaled $35.9 million.

Dispensaries across the state sold 812,203 items over the 31-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27 million, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8.8 million. These figures do not include taxes collected. A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.

Medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries remain open as part of the essential businesses and operations named in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order signed on March 20. Both sides of the cannabis industry were included to ensure the cannabis supplier industry protects medical cannabis patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the revenue generated by adult-use cannabis sales funds the important social justice and equity goals at the core of Illinois' adult use law.

"Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is — and will continue to be — strong support and demand from consumers," said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser for Cannabis Control to Pritzker. "To ensure medical users are able to access they product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30."

Dispensaries are permitted to sell medical cannabis outside of their limited access area on their property or on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary. Medical cannabis patients will be able to continue to utilize their designated caregiver to purchase medicine for them. However, dispensaries may not deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver's home. These rules do not apply to adult-use cannabis sales; those must still take place inside the limited access area. A complete list of the rules extended may be found here.

Pritzker signed an executive order that extends the deadline for applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses to the Illinois Department of Agriculture from March 30, 2020 to April 30, 2020. The July 1, 2020, deadline for the issuance of those licenses remains in effect. IDOA will award up to 40 infuser licenses and up to 40 craft grower licenses. Transporter licenses will also be awarded by July 1. While there is no limit on how many transporter licenses will be awarded, applicants must score at least 75 percent of the available points and meet all other requirements before being granted a transporter license.

