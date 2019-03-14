Illinois closer to limiting tobacco access to teens

× Expand Smoking

The age to purchase tobacco products in Illinois would be increased to 21 from 18 after a measure was approved by the state Senate on Thursday.

A key benefit to raising the age is documented decreases in the number of high schoolers who smoke.

“As a mother of two young children, it’s a no-brainer for me to support this legislation to prevent more youths from starting to smoke,” state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) said. “By restricting a teenager’s access to tobacco, we’re working to keep it out of high schools while limiting the billions of dollars the state spends annually on health care.”

Illinois would become the eighth state to pass Tobacco 21 legislation. More than 400 localities across the nation have already raised the age, including 34 jurisdictions in Illinois.

House Bill 345 passed the Senate this afternoon and will be sent to the governor for his signature.

