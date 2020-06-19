Illinois Commerce Commission approves utility relief agreements

× Expand Power grid Legislation introduced by state Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, would extend the date by which smart grid formula rates are to expire from 2017 to 2019. The bill is a major priority of Ameren Illinois, the electric utility for most of downstate Illinois.

The Illinois Commerce Commission voted unanimously Thursday in favor of an agreement, negotiated by commission staff, the Attorney General's Office, consumer advocate groups and the state's largest utilities, offering temporary, more flexible credit and collection procedures to customers financially hard hit by COVID-19. A separate agreement was also approved with smaller electricity, gas and water utilities.

"More than one million unemployment claims have been filed in Illinois since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and even as Illinois begins the process of reopening, uncertainty remains,” ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski said. “The terms of this agreement acknowledge that families and small businesses across Illinois are hurting and may need additional help managing their utility bills to stay connected once the moratorium on shutoffs is lifted. Reaching this agreement was no easy task. I would like to thank all of the parties involved for their time, compassion and hard work."

On March 18, at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the ICC formalized a moratorium on utility disconnections and late payment fees to ensure the continuation of essential services during the COVID-19 public health emergency. As part of the order, the commission directed utilities to implement plans to offer temporary flexible credit and collection practices during the recovery process, which launched negotiations into the stipulated agreement.

"At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, at my request, Chairman Zalewski led the commission's work to end utility shutoffs and late payment fees to ease the burden and provide peace of mind for residents during this unprecedented crisis,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “The collaborative agreement finalized today takes a step further in that same spirit and will provide much-needed relief and bill assistance to families throughout our recovery."

The agreement covers Aqua Illinois, Illinois-American Water Co., Utility Services of Illinois Inc., Ameren Illinois Co., Northern Illinois Gas Co. (Nicor Gas), North Shore Gas Co., The Peoples Gas Light & Coke Co. (Peoples Gas), and Commonwealth Edison (ComEd). The terms of the stipulated agreement with the large utilities include extending the moratorium on disconnections and suspension of late payment fees until Illinois enters Phase 4 of the governor's Restore Illinois plan, or Aug. 1, 2020, whichever comes first, and for an additional 30 days beyond that for most customers. The large utilities will then have 30 days to notify residential consumers with past due balances on their account about the more flexible payment and bill assistance options available and how to enroll before disconnection notices are sent.

Other meaningful provisions of the agreement will allow residential customers struggling to pay their utility bills to pay back accrued balances over an extended period of time, depending on financial hardship. The customer's expression of financial hardship can be verbal and not require documentation. Additionally, reduced down payments on deferred payment arrangements will be available, and for those eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or other bill payment assistance, deferred payment arrangements will be offered with no down payment. Among other terms of the agreement:

Deposits associated with late or non-payment arrearages or credit-related issues for new or existing customers will be waived for at least six months for residential customers who express financial hardship.

Utilities must reconnect customers previously disconnected for nonpayment and waive any reconnection fees for a period of at least six months for LIHEAP-qualified customers and customers experiencing financial hardship.

Reconnection information and temporary credit and collection policies must be displayed on utility websites.

Utility companies will continue their current practice of not reporting late payments and nonpayment for active customers to credit bureaus and reporting agencies.

Extensive reporting by the utility companies is required to ensure compliance with the stipulated agreement and monthly disconnection, credit and collections data must be reported by ZIP code or service region or district so that the commission may evaluate the impact on various communities.

The commission also approved a similar consumer protection focused agreement with five of Illinois' smaller utility companies, namely Consumers Gas Co., Illinois Gas Co., Liberty Utilities Corp., MidAmerican Energy Co., and Mount Carmel Public Utility Co. In alignment with the large utility agreement, the agreement suspends disconnections and late fees for nonpayment until Illinois enters Phase 4 of Governor Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, or Aug. 1, 2020, whichever comes first. Among a variety of independent commitments, the small utility agreement further provides protections for residential customers through temporary waivers of reconnection fees and new deposit requirements, as well as more flexible DPA terms.

In addition to the utility companies named above, the stipulated agreement participants include the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, the city of Chicago, Community Organizing and Family Issues, the Citizens Utility Board, Legal Aid Society of Metropolitan Family Services, Allen Cherry, and staff of the Illinois Commerce Commission.

These agreements complement other efforts by the commission to protect consumers. In March, the commission opened a notice of inquiry as a vehicle to examine and evaluate the issue of utility affordability for all Illinois customers. In April, the commission opened an investigation into an annual process and formula for calculating rebate values for customers with solar, wind or other renewable energy systems on their property in Ameren Illinois' territory; and last, the commission recently imposed a $1 million dollar fine on an alternative electric retail supplier for failing to comply with state marketing and sales rules.

To read the full orders, click here.

