Illinois DCFS kicks off Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Parents placing their child in a safe sleep environment, in which the risks of sudden infant death syndrome and other sleep-related causes of infant death are low. The baby is sleeping on its back on a firm sleep surface; and there are no crib bumpers, pillows, blankets, loose bedding, or toys in the sleep area.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Human Services, leading hospitals, community groups and Pace bus are joining forces to help prevent sleep-related infant deaths.

Representatives held a press conference to officially kick off Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month, a statewide prevention and education campaign aimed at reducing the risk of sleep-related infant deaths by providing essential information about the importance of creating a safe sleep environment to child caregivers and the general public. The goal this year is to maintain awareness throughout the year by partnering with community organizations and health care providers.

Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children 1 year old and younger. In 2018, 143 infants in Illinois under the age of 1 died because of being put to sleep unsafely, including 61 in Cook County.

"Every week DCFS is notified of babies who have died from unsafe sleeping environments. These deaths are particularly tragic because they are preventable," said Marc D. Smith, acting director of DCFS. "These are our children. All of us are responsible for making sure every parent across Illinois is aware of the danger to their child when they don't create a safe sleeping environment. DCFS is committed to partnering with everyone who shares our mission of protecting children to address this challenge."

Of the 143 infant deaths in 2018, 114 were found in locations other than a crib, bassinet or pack and play; 102 were found in positions other than on their back; and 97 were co-sleeping with another individual at the time of death.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter