Illinois Department on Aging celebrates Older Americans Month

May is Older Americans Month in Illinois and the state’s Department on Aging is encouraging its more than 2.7 million older adults to Connect, Create, and Contribute in their communities. That’s the theme of this year’s recognition, which emphasizes the importance of engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment.

“You are never too old — or too young — to participate in activities that Connect, Create and Contribute to the enrichment your physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” IDoA Director Paula Basta said. “I encourage our older adults to take advantage of resources and social programs throughout their communities — get out and play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, networks, and lives.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a proclamation, recognizing the contributions older Americans have had on Illinois’ history.

“Older Illinoisans have shaped our state’s rich history, and it’s our obligation to ensure they have the tools to live healthy lives and connect, create, and contribute in their communities,” Pritzker said. “Whether it’s quality health care, home care or community-based services, my administration is committed to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of every Illinoisan. I’m proud to proclaim May as Older Americans Month in the state of Illinois.”

When Older Americans Month was established by President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens in 1963, there were only 17 million Americans 65 and older, about a third of older Americans lived in poverty, and there were few programs to meet their needs. Today, 56 years later in Illinois, people 85 years of age and older represent the fastest-growing segment of the older population, and by 2030, individuals 65 and older will increase to represent almost 25 percent of Illinois’ population.

Throughout May, the Department on Aging encourages members of the Aging Network and communities to raise awareness of programs and services available for seniors at ceremonies, events, fairs, and other activities.

For more information, visit the department website or call the Department on Aging at 1-800-252-8966 (hearing impaired call 1-888-206-1327).

