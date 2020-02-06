Illinois EPA awards $954,000 to HeartLands Conservancy

× Expand The Cahokia Creek

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced HeartLands Conservancy will receive nearly $954,000 in grant funding to provide technical and financial assistance to rural and urban landowners to voluntarily implement the locally developed Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan.

“This project will help landowners implement best management practices in the Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek Watershed to reduce nonpoint source pollution, soil erosion and nutrient and sediment loading, in order to improve overall water quality,” Kim said. “This watershed is identified by Illinois EPA as a priority watershed for nonpoint source implementation activities this year.”

HeartLands Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit serving southwestern Illinois, applied for the grant in partnership with Madison County and Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District. The total project cost is around $1.65 million, with Illinois EPA providing 58 percent, or $953,869, in grant funds and local landowners and partners (HeartLands Conservancy, Madison County and Madison County SWCD) providing 42 percent, or $697,126, in matching funds.

Madison County will put $40,000 toward the project. The County’s Planning and Development Committees will vote on a resolution on Thursday, Feb. 6, to allocate the funding before forwarding it to the County Board at its meeting Feb. 19.

Tyler Burk, project manager with HeartLands Conservancy, said participation from landowners, farmers, residents and municipalities is crucial to the success of implementation of the locally developed Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan (December 2018).

“Development of the Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan allowed local stakeholders to identify local water quality and flooding issues, thanks to Madison County’s Stormwater Master Planning process,” Burk said. “All of our partners in the watershed are excited for the opportunity to implement best management practices that will help solve those issues.”

The grant is a first step toward the voluntary implementation of the Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan, which addresses stormwater and nonpoint source pollution issues in the watershed that drains Canteen and Cahokia creeks in Madison and St. Clair counties. Nonpoint source pollution occurs when runoff from rain and snowmelt carries pollutants into waterways such as rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands and even groundwater.

The competitive financial assistance grant program was established to help control nonpoint source pollution. Federal funds are designated to the Illinois EPA under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act. The funds are then used to support state management programs.

The watershed includes all or parts of Caseyville, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Pontoon Beach and Troy.

The project will assist landowners to voluntarily implement best management practices in the Canteen Creek-Cahokia Creek watershed to reduce nonpoint source pollution, soil erosion, and nutrient and sediment loadings in order to improve water quality.

The practices eligible for cost-share include:

grassed waterways

ponds, water and sediment control basins

wetland restoration

shoreline stabilization

stream channel restoration and stabilization

streambank stabilization

bioswales

porous pavement

rain gardens

urban filter strips

tree planting

The local watershed management plan complements the Madison County Stormwater Management Plan, the overall framework for stormwater management in the county, which guides regulations, identifies flood and water quality problems, establishes best management practices and prioritizes work to be done. Contact Tyler Burk at the HeartLands Conservancy to learn more or to sign up for the cost-share program.

For more information on Illinois’ Nonpoint Source Management Program and the 319(h) Grant Program, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/water-quality/watershed-management/nonpoint-sources/Pages/default.aspx.

For information and updates on this project visit www.HeartLandsConservancy.org or follow their Facebook page @HeartLandsConservancy.

