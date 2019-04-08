Illinois first in Midwest to increase buying age for nicotine products

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

Illinois became the first Midwestern state to raise the buying age of nicotine products to 21 after Gov. JB Pritzker signed landmark legislation surrounded by public health advocates, medical providers and state legislators.

“Today is a milestone day for the health of our communities and especially our young people,” Pritzker said. “We are here today to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 in Illinois. This is action that’s supported by the surgeon general, the American Cancer Society, our own Illinois Department of Public Health, our local health departments, by all available research, every standing here and by common sense. For Illinois, it will reduce costs for our state, it will make our schools and communities healthier places to learn and live, and — most importantly — it will save lives. I am so proud to sign this legislation today.”

HB 345 covers both tobacco and vaping products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapes. After four years of legislative effort and a veto by Gov. Rauner, lawmakers swiftly passed the Tobacco 21 bill mere weeks ago. The bill takes effect July 1, when Illinois and Virginia will become the eighth and ninth states to implement the legislation.

“This overdue change for the better is happening because JB Pritzker is governor. I applaud him for doing the right thing and signing the legislation we’ve all worked so hard to pass,” Senate President John J. Cullerton said. “This will make a difference. It will save lives. I look forward to continuing this collaborative process with the governor as we move on to tackle other issues and make Illinois better.”

“Today, Illinois made history. Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s action, we’re now the very first ‘tobacco 21’ state in the Midwest,” said representatives from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Respiratory Health Association. “For decades, Illinois has made great strides in tobacco control, and this new law is a promising step on our way to eliminating tobacco’s burden on our communities. Fewer kids will have access to tobacco products through older friends and siblings, making them less likely to ever develop an addiction. That means fewer lives lost to tobacco-related cancers and illnesses, and more young people leading full and healthy lives. This wouldn’t have been possible without the determination of our lawmakers, fellow advocates and volunteers. We’re grateful to Governor Pritzker for seeing this bill through until the end and signing it into law today.”

Shana Crews of the American Cancer Society, Kathy Drea of the American Lung Association, Julie Mirostaw of the American Heart Association and Matt Maloney of the Respiratory Health Association joined the governor at the bill-signing ceremony at Mile Square Health Clinic in Chicago.

