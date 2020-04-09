Illinois hits 16,422 cases, 528 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 1,344 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

The Madison County Health Department reported 14 new cases and a total of 99. So far, two Madison County residents have died, 25 have been hospitalized and 27 have recovered.

Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case. IDPH is reporting a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

