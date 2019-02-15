Illinois House of Representatives passes minimum wage increase

× Expand The Illinois State Capitol

Illinois politicians are reacting to the passage of Senate Bill 1, which will raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker statement

“Today is resounding victory for the 1.4 million Illinoisans who will soon get a hard-earned and well-deserved raise. After nearly a decade of delay, I applaud the House and Senate for passing a living wage with the fierce urgency this moment requires. Phasing in the minimum wage over the next six years will put $6,300 a year into the pockets of nearly a quarter of our state’s workforce and billions of dollars into local economies in every corner of our state. Whether you’re a home healthcare provider in McLeansboro or a janitor in Rockford, hardworking men and women across Illinois deserve a raise and will get one. After campaigning on a promise to put Springfield back on the side of working families, I will proudly sign this historic legislation in the days to come.”

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) statement

“We all want fair pay for working families. That’s been my focus throughout a career spent working to bring good-paying jobs back to the Metro East. This experience has shown me that building an economy that works for everyone requires us to look beyond just the minimum wage. We need to level the playing field for small and medium-sized employers in our community that already struggle to compete with large corporations and face steep competition from Missouri businesses. Too many fear a higher cost of doing business in Illinois will have the opposite effect. I’m going to continue to push for solutions that provide stability for employers, and help small businesses create more jobs and raise wages organically for everyone.”

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs statement

“This is a great day for working families across our state. This is the first increase in the minimum wage in nearly 10 years. Larger paychecks will help lift working people out of poverty and lead to increased economic spending at our local businesses,” Frerichs said.

Frerichs also acknowledged concerns expressed by opponents, including some business owners. However, Frerichs said tax credits for small businesses and the schedule of multiple years before the rate is at $15 per hour should reduce those concerns.

The Illinois minimum wage has been $8.25 per hour since 2010. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009 and remains unchanged.

House Speaker Michael J. Madigan statement

“Today we made history in Illinois by increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour for the hardest-working people in our state. We heard from people across Illinois and took their message to heart.

“I’m proud we passed this critical legislation today to give our working families a long overdue raise. Supporting a higher wage means a host of benefits for our state, including better-paying jobs, increased consumer spending and a growing economy.

“I applaud Governor Pritzker for his leadership.

“As Illinois takes this historic step, we can be assured that we are improving the lives of workers in every corner of our state, providing them an opportunity to enhance their lives and better support their families.”

Illinois Republican Party statement

“Illinois House Democrats had a chance to govern differently and compromise with Republicans and the small business community, but they failed. Like the Senate Democrats, they chose to ram through this costly and short-sighted piece of legislation just so they could make good on a vacuous campaign slogan. In reality, their 'Fight for 15' will bust budgets at every level of government, destroy jobs, and make our state an even less desirable place to start and grow a business. Governor Pritzker has one last chance to show he really meant it when he said he wanted to compromise and take bipartisan action on major issues facing the state. We hope he follows through, but we aren’t holding our breath.” – Illinois Republican Party Spokesman Aaron DeGroot

