Illinois, Missouri win regional transportation award for transforming Metro East access

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a bi-state partnership aimed at improving access and mobility in the Metro East has garnered top honors. The recognition from Midwest states in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials is for bridge projects over the past decade that provide better connections in the metropolitan area with jobs and tourist destinations in downtown St. Louis.

“Working together, Illinois and Missouri have collaborated to make the Metro East an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “This honor highlights our commitment to finding multimodal solutions as we rebuild Illinois.”

The joint application from Illinois and Missouri was selected as a winner in the Quality of Life/Community Development, Large Project category in the 2019 America’s Transportation Awards.

Between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge project, the Park over the Highway at Gateway Arch Park, the Martin Luther King Bridge connection to Illinois 3 and the Poplar Street Bridge widening, IDOT and MoDOT have greatly enhanced freight, commuter, bicycle and pedestrian travel in the region. Congestion levels have been reduced, with improved safety for travel between Illinois and Missouri. The projects also have provided alternate routes during construction or incidents on Mississippi River bridges.

In the Best Use of Technology & Innovation, Medium Project, IDOT won for the Joliet Gateway Center, a joint multimodal effort with the city of Joliet to upgrade and modernize its passenger rail station.

“For 12 years, the America’s Transportation Awards have recognized state DOT projects for making communities safer, less congested and better connected,” said Carlos Braceras, American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials president and executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. “Today’s regional winners demonstrate how state DOTs collaborate with local communities and partners to develop innovative, multimodal solutions that keep people and goods moving.”

