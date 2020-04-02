Illinois National Guard and personal protective equipment arrive in Madison County

Thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment and two Illinois National Guard members arrived in Madison County this past week.

“We’re thankful for the state’s shipments and assistance from the Illinois National Guard,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Falconio said two shipments from the state arrived at its warehouse in Wood River on Saturday and Tuesday, along with two Illinois National Guard soldiers who also arrived this week.

“The soldiers are stationed at our Emergency Operations Center,” Falconio said. “We are very grateful for the extra support they are providing us right now.”

The soldiers are collecting data and surveying the five hospitals in Madison County. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, in response to the pandemic, will use the information that is being collected.

Falconio said the need for personal protective equipment continues to be critical. Along with the two shipments from the state, EMA volunteers have been helping take in donations from the public this week to distribute to local first response agencies.

EMA has had around 15 volunteers at the warehouse each day donating their time by accepting, organizing and distributing the donations brought in by the state and members of the general public.

“The response from our EMA volunteers and the public during this pandemic has been nothing short of amazing,” Falconio said. “Because of them, we are able to provide critically needed PPE to our first responders.”

This is the second time the Illinois National Guard has been deployed to Madison County in recent times. The first came during last year’s historical flooding during the spring and summer of 2019.

“We are happy to have them back after the fantastic work they did for us last year,” Prenzler said. “The more help we have to keep our residents and first responders safe, the better.”