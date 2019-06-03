Illinois National Guard arrives in Riverbend to monitor flooding

× Expand Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, Metro East Sanitary District Executive Director Steve Adler and a member of the Illinois National Guard look at a map.

Members of the Illinois National Guard arrived Saturday at the Madison County Emergency Management Center to help local agencies monitor the levee system.

Meeting them were Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler, officials with the Madison County office of Emergency Management, Metro East Sanitary District, Wood River Drainage and Levee District, the Madison County Sheriff's Department and other local police departments.

"On Wednesday I asked Governor (J.B.) Pritzker for the Illinois National Guard," said Prenzler. "Within several hours, the Governor granted my request, and a unit arrived on Saturday. That's a great response."

On Saturday, the level of the Mississippi at the Arch reached the second highest level in history, and was expected to rise another three feet within days.

“The levees are operating as designed,” said Steve Adler, Executive Director of MESD. “We are asking that people stay off the levees during this period of high river levels.”