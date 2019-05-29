Illinois one of four states participating in inaugural Civic Engagement Champions Award

× Expand The Illinois State Board of Education’s own teacher survey shows just 17.5 percent of teachers say they are fully prepared for Common Core.

The Illinois State Board of Education is encouraging middle school teachers to apply for the National Association of State Boards of Education’s Civic Engagement Champions Award. The association chose Illinois as one of four states to participate in the inaugural year of the honor. It will award one Illinois middle school teacher $5,000 and recognize the winner at the organization’s annual conference in October.

The award is open to all middle school teachers in any discipline. Applicants are asked describe how they help students become active and responsible members of their communities.

“I am amazed and inspired by the civic engagement and activism I see from Illinois students,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “Illinois’ young people are learning from their teachers how to engage with issues they care about. Our teachers are showing students how to express their views, listen to others, and change the world around them in ways that are respectful and productive. I am excited to support this new award that will recognize the role of teachers in supporting the future leaders of our democracy.”

Examples of educational activities that promote civic engagement range from service learning and activism, to instruction in media literacy, to participation in school governance, and to discussion of world and local events.

“Middle school teachers play a special role in shaping students’ early attitudes toward civic engagement,” ISBE Chairman Darren Reisberg said. “Teachers empower students to become active participants in, and have a positive impact on, their broader communities. The future of our democracy depends on our students and on the teachers who inspire them. I am proud that Illinois has the opportunity to partner with NASBE to demonstrate support for all of our educators who prioritize civic participation and to honor one outstanding Civic Engagement Champion.”

Find the award application and more information at nasbe.org/project/civic-engagement-champions.Applications are due by June 10.

