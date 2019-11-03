Illinois OSHA releases top five safety violations for transportation departments

Worker safety is the primary mission of the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a division of the Illinois Department of Labor. Documenting dangers is one way to avoid them in the future. With that in mind, Illinois OSHA is releasing the top five safety violations Illinois transportation departments received in fiscal year 2019.

“We hope that by pointing out the most common safety violations our inspectors have documented at transportation departments around the state, that we can avoid or lessen these dangers going forward,” said Ben Noven, director of Illinois OSHA.

Illinois OSHA’s jurisdiction is over public employees while federal OSHA covers private-sector employees.

Top five transportation safety violations

1. Personal protective equipment — This involves providing and requiring the use of protective equipment wherever it is necessary, including personal protective equipment for eyes, face, head, and extremities, protective clothing, respiratory devices, and protective shields and barriers and maintaining the equipment in a sanitary and reliable condition.

2. Head protection — This involves requiring the employer to ensure that each affected employee wears a protective helmet when working in areas where there is a potential for injury to the head from falling objects.

3. Asbestos — This involves regulations concerning occupational exposures to asbestos.

4. Flammable liquids — This involves the proper storage and safety precautions to be taken around flammable liquids.

5. Hazard communications — This involves providing label warnings of hazardous chemicals, data sheets for such hazardous materials and training of employees on these hazards.

Illinois OSHA protects the health and safety of public employees through the inspection, investigation and evaluation of public facilities and working conditions to ensure compliance with occupational safety and health standards and conducts educational and advisory activities to assure safe and healthy working conditions.

Illinois OSHA is partially funded by two federal grants. The State Plan is a shared 50 percent state/50 percent federal funding. The On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement is funded 90 percent by a federal grant with 10 percent state funding.

