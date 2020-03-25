Illinois receives $3.6 million for community health centers

Duckworth and Durbin

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) announced Illinois received $3.6 million in federal grants to support 45 community health centers in their COVID-19 response efforts.

This funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law March 6. Health centers will use the funding to increase COVID-19 screening and testing, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.

"Community health centers are a critical resource for millions of Americans – particularly low-income families or those without health insurance,” Durbin said. “I’m pleased this federal funding will help health centers throughout Illinois respond to and prepare for additional coronavirus cases in our communities," "Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional funding to support CHCs during this unprecedented public health pandemic."

"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our country because of COVID-19 and community health centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation in East St. Louis received $121,566 and Macoupin County received $57,381.

This funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health centers across the country.

On Sunday, Durbin and Duckworth, along with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.), joined 165 lawmakers in calling on House and Senate leadership to dramatically increase long-term funding for community health centers in the third coronavirus legislative package being drafted by Congress to address the immediate economic and public health emergency needs caused by the pandemic. Full text of the letter is available here.

