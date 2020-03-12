Illinois residents can fill out census form online

× Expand driftwood - stock.adobe.com close up of 2020 census document form and ballpoint pen on Ameri

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today (March 12) is the first day to complete the 2020 Census online on my2020census.gov.

The online questionnaire is the quickest and easiest way to get counted in Illinois and can be accessed from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer and terminals at local libraries. The census is 9 questions long and will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

"It is extremely important that everyone knows the implications of the census and gets counted in Illinois," IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. "Completing the census online will ensure that Illinoisans get both the representation and federal funding for the critical services that they deserve."

An accurate count of Illinois' population is essential to ensure the state receives the funding needed to properly care for its residents and provide critical services and programs. In 2015, Illinois received $19,738,866,367, or approximately $1,535 per capita, in federal assistance for 16 programs. Failure to count every Illinois resident will have devastating effects on Illinois' ability to meet the needs of its residents. Even a 1 percent undercount would result in the loss of $19,557,435 per year, for a decade, resulting in a total loss of $195,574,350 for the state.

The number of seats Illinois has in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years will be determined by the census count this year. Illinoisans deserve proportionate representation in the U.S. Congress, and a fair and accurate census count is how we ensure that happens.

In June, Pritzker signed an executive order that established the Census Office within IDHS and an advisory panel to guide public outreach. The $29 million approved for 2020 Census efforts in Illinois is the largest per capita investment of any state in the nation this year, and is funded through the bipartisan fiscal year 2020 budget. IDHS has already awarded $20 million in grants to over 350 local and community organizations to reach every corner of Illinois.

To fill out the 2020 Census questionnaire, visit my2020census.gov. For more information about the 2020 Census in Illinois and a listing of the community organizations that IDHS funded, visit census.illinois.gov.

