Illinois State Police announce results of seat belt patrols

Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Montgomery and Jersey counties during February. These details provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Enforcement activity

Safety belt citations: 55

Child restraint citations: 0

Total citations: 87

Total written warnings: 14

“Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices,” an ISP press release states. “These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply ‘buckle up!’”

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter