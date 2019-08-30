Illinois State Police announce services for fallen trooper

The Illinois State Police on Friday released the visitation and funeral service information for trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was fatally shot Aug. 23 while searching a house in East St. Louis.
WHEN
Visitation, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m. First responder and military walk-through will begin at 6 p.m.
Funeral at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; doors will open to the public at 8 a.m.
WHERE
Visitation – Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog, Waterloo
Funeral – Waterloo High School
INTERMENT
Graveside services will be at Waterloo City Cemetery
Public parking information
Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog, Waterloo
Public parking for funeral services will be in the southwest corner of the Waterloo High School parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking will be available at the Quernheim Funeral Home, 800 S. Market St. in Waterloo. Once that lot has been filled, additional parking will be available in the parking lot on the corner of Rogers and East First Street in Waterloo. Access to the Rogers and East First Street lot can be made from East Mill Street. Shuttle services will be available to people parking in the Quernheim and Rogers at East First Street parking lots on a recurring basis throughout the funeral and interment services. (See maps.)
Funeral procession route
The procession is projected to depart the Waterloo High School at approximately noon and will follow the route at a low speed. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.
The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support.
Departure: Waterloo High School – approximately noon Sunday, Sept. 1
Procession will leave Waterloo High School (505 E. Bulldog, Waterloo)
Head west on East Bulldog toward South Market Street
Turn right at the first cross street onto South Market Street
Head north on South Market Street toward Hartmann Street
Turn right onto Illinois 3
Turn right onto South Main Street in Columbia
Head northwest on South Main Street toward East Jefferson Street
Turn left onto Parkview Drive
Turn left onto Illinois 3
Turn left on Park Street
Park Street turns left and becomes South Church Street
Turn right onto West Fourth Street
Turn left onto Rogers Street
Turn left onto East First Street
Turn right into Cemetery on South entrance from East First Street
Procession ends at Waterloo City Cemetery at the corner of Rogers Street and Hamacher Street