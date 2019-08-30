Illinois State Police announce services for fallen trooper

The Illinois State Police on Friday released the visitation and funeral service information for trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was fatally shot Aug. 23 while searching a house in East St. Louis.

WHEN

Visitation, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m. First responder and military walk-through will begin at 6 p.m.

Funeral at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; doors will open to the public at 8 a.m.

WHERE

Visitation – Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog, Waterloo

Funeral – Waterloo High School

INTERMENT

Graveside services will be at Waterloo City Cemetery

Public parking information

Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog, Waterloo

Public parking for funeral services will be in the southwest corner of the Waterloo High School parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking will be available at the Quernheim Funeral Home, 800 S. Market St. in Waterloo. Once that lot has been filled, additional parking will be available in the parking lot on the corner of Rogers and East First Street in Waterloo. Access to the Rogers and East First Street lot can be made from East Mill Street. Shuttle services will be available to people parking in the Quernheim and Rogers at East First Street parking lots on a recurring basis throughout the funeral and interment services. (See maps.)

Funeral procession route

The procession is projected to depart the Waterloo High School at approximately noon and will follow the route at a low speed. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.

The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support.

Departure: Waterloo High School – approximately noon Sunday, Sept. 1

Procession will leave Waterloo High School (505 E. Bulldog, Waterloo)

Head west on East Bulldog toward South Market Street

Turn right at the first cross street onto South Market Street

Head north on South Market Street toward Hartmann Street

Turn right onto Illinois 3

Turn right onto South Main Street in Columbia

Head northwest on South Main Street toward East Jefferson Street

Turn left onto Parkview Drive

Turn left onto Illinois 3

Turn left on Park Street

Park Street turns left and becomes South Church Street

Turn right onto West Fourth Street

Turn left onto Rogers Street

Turn left onto East First Street

Turn right into Cemetery on South entrance from East First Street

Procession ends at Waterloo City Cemetery at the corner of Rogers Street and Hamacher Street