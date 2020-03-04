Illinois State Police identify plane crash victims

The Illinois State Police on Wednesday identified the victims of a fatal plane crash on I-55 near in Logan County near Lincoln.

The pilot, Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Ill., and two passengers, Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Ill., died in the crash.

At about 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, a 2013 Cessna 172 crashed on the interstate at milepost 126. The plane became fully engulfed in flames on impact. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist.

The airplane departed Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington earlier Tuesday.

Federal Aviation Administration representatives responded and are investigating the crash. The Illinois Department of Transportation diverted southbound traffic until about 2:30 p.m.

