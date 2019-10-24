Illinois State Police investigate incident at Madison County Jail

× Expand Photo by Andrew Richards The Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Division of Criminal Investigations to assume an investigation involving an unresponsive female within the jail.

This initial incident occurred at approximately 2:02 p.m. Saturday, when the staff at Madison County Jail were summoned to a cell regarding an unresponsive 32-year-old woman. Resuscitation efforts were performed by jail staff and the woman was eventually transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Once completed, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for its review.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter