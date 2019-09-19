Illinois State Police investigating death of man who sheriff’s deputies Tasered

× Expand police

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police – Division of Criminal Investigation to assume an in-custody death investigation on Tuesday.

This initial incident occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. Monday, when deputies responded to the area of Williamson Avenue at Fourth Street in Williamson, in reference to a man acting erratically and attempting to damage vehicles.

The man, later identified as Jason A. Strahan, 41, became combative with law enforcement during his arrest but was eventually taken into custody. Shortly thereafter, Strahan became unresponsive and medical services were summoned. Strahan was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. A conducted electronic weapon, commonly known as a Taser, was deployed during this altercation by one of the officers.

This investigation continues, to include the receipt of autopsy and toxicology results at a later date. Upon the completion of the investigation, all findings will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office for review.

