Illinois State Police participates in Operation Metro East Crime

Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Lt. Bryan Pruitt on Thursday announces the results from Operation Metro East Crime.

Approximately 30 troopers from District 2 (Elgin), District Chicago, District 15 (Tollway), District 11 (Collinsville), along with Zone 6 Investigations, SWAT, and Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center officers participated in Operation Metro East Crime in District 11. The three-day detail began Nov. 7 and ended Saturday evening.

Troopers assigned to the detail conducted 196 traffic stops, generating 142 written warnings and 36 citations. A total of 34 offenders were taken into custody, with 74 arrest charges presented by troopers for offenses committed. Troopers seized 256.5 grams of methamphetamine, 296 grams of cannabis, and 16 firearms. Troopers working the area also assisted other law enforcement.

“The State Police is committed to serving the people of Illinois through crime prevention measures such as this special enforcement detail,” an Illinois State Police District 11 press release states. “Part of the Illinois State Police mission is to promote public safety and to improve the quality of life in Illinois by reducing crime and the fear of it. Partnerships such as this push our mission into reality and make our neighborhoods a safer place to live and work.”

