Illinois State Police partners in rail safety initiative

For the sixth consecutive year, Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces District 18 is partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week, which is taking place Sept. 22-28.

To promote rail safety awareness and education and prevent injuries and fatalities,Gillock has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be cited.

In addition to enforcement efforts, the ISP is also committed to changing behavior through education. Officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains rail safety information.

“It is unacceptable to have 109 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving motor vehicles,” Gillock said. “When approaching any railroad crossing please use caution. Look both ways, never try to drive around a lowering gate or outrun a train. If your car stalls in a crossing, get out of your vehicle, away from the crossing and call 911.”

When crossing railroad tracks, motorists must always obey the law and be aware of their surroundings. It against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm. It is also against the law for pedestrians to go around a protective gate or disobey warning lights or bells.

In 2018, there were more than 2,200 railroad crossing collisions involving vehicles nationwide, which resulted in approximately 560 injuries and 170 fatalities. In 2018, there were more than 109 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving vehicles; these collisions resulted in 34 injuries and 17 fatalities. In addition, there were 44 trespassing incidents on railroad property in Illinois, which resulted in 18 injuries and 26 fatalities.

In 2018, Illinois ranked second in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and fifth in the nation in trespassing fatalities.

