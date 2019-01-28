Illinois State Police prepare for extreme temperatures

Illinois State Police officials announce additional patrols and request the public’s cooperation when traveling on Illinois roads in coming days.

Troopers will be diligently checking their assigned patrol areas for stranded motorists, as temperatures could reach record lows and make traveling dangerous. Police ask drivers to be particularly careful when approaching any stationary vehicle with flashing lights; slow down, and if there is an adjacent lane and you can move over, do so.

“The men and women on patrol will be facing an extra degree of risk to protect the lives of all motorists in this severe weather,” Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “The fewer drivers on the road, the fewer accidents, and the safer everyone will be. Please do them, and all first responders, a favor by staying home or if you must drive, do so with extra care.”

Here are safety tips to remember if travel is necessary:

· Allow extra time to get to your destination.

· Avoid unnecessary lane changes, reduce your speed, and increase your following distance on snowy or ice covered roadways.

· Watch out for black ice — roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, and bridges, all are prone to black ice.

· Dress warmly for the weather. Dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.

· Make sure someone is aware of your travel plans. If traveling a long distance, let someone know your route and estimated departure and arrival time.

· Make sure your cell phone is fully charged. Also, be sure to keep a cell phone charger with you in your vehicle.

· Always carry an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.

· If you do get stranded, make sure snow is not blocking your exhaust.

· Motorists interested in getting up to date road conditions can go to gettingaroundillinois.com.

