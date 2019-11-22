Illinois State Police prepare for increased holiday travel

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year.

As millions of travelers take to Illinois roads to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police Lt. Bryan Pruitt wants to remind motorists to drive safely.

The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. ISP troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce Fatal Four violations; speeding, DUI, distracted driving and seatbelts.

Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages, can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash.

The ISP will be doing its part to help keep everyone safe by removing intoxicated drivers from roads and is asking the public to remember buzzed driving is drunk driving. Troopers will also be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted.

“In 2019, the ISP has had 26 squad car crashes involving Scott’s Law violations,” Pruitt stated. “These crashes have left several state troopers injured and three troopers were tragically killed as a result of these incidents.

“Please remember to put your cellphone down or use it hands-free. Obey Scott’s Law and move over. If you are unable to change lanes, please slow down when you see vehicles on the side of the road. Please obey the posted speed limits and designate a driver if you’re going to be drinking. We want everyone, including our first responders, to make it home safely.”

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The Click It or Ticket campaign officially starts today (Nov. 22) and will end Dec. 2. The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seatbelt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through the holiday period.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter