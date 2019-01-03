Illinois State Police release immersive recruitment film

×

“There are men and women out there who’d rather do a job like this than any other job in the world,” said Jack Garcia, former ISP trooper/administrator and the merit board’s executive director. “They get up every day with the expectation that they’re going to make a difference in the world. This film is designed to speak to them on a personal level.”

The six-minute film was commissioned by ISP Merit Board member and Chicago-based businessman Andrew T. Berlin. Berlin, owner of Berlin Packaging and partner/owner of the Chicago Cubs, envisioned a tool that would help recruit men and women of the highest caliber who want to work alongside the best in the nation in law enforcement.

“I’m like a lot of other people here in Illinois who truly appreciate what it means to devote your life to the safety and protection of the men, women and children who live here,” Berlin said. “This new film is one of the best recruitment videos in the nation because it talks as much about the people our troopers serve, as it does about the job of professional law enforcement itself. We’re proud of our troopers. We’re proud of our state. And when you watch this film, pride is definitely one of the feelings you walk away with.”

The six-minute film weaves actual dashcam video, security camera clips, home video and newly filmed footage into an authentic ISP experience that pays tribute to the economic, cultural and geographic diversity of Illinois, and the noble nature of law enforcement as a profession. Viewers are taken on a whirlwind trip through labs and dispatch centers, urban and rural regions across the state that depicts the depth, scale and significance of a career with the Illinois State Police.

The film, which will be used in schools, for public and private presentations and published online, can be found at IllinoisTrooper.com.

“We now have the best recruitment video in the nation,” Garcia added. “Frankly, without Andrew Berlin, we wouldn’t have it at all. He wanted to help recruit great candidates. He conceived this. And he paid for it himself. It’s a great example of the kind of public-private partnership that makes a very real difference to every man, woman and child in the state of Illinois. We owe Andrew and everyone else who supports the ISP, a special debt of gratitude.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter