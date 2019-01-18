Illinois State Police, IDOT remind motorists to be vigilant

The Illinois State Police reminds motorists to remain vigilant as a second system of winter weather enters Illinois. During last weekend’s storm, the ISP handled 384 traffic crashes and assisted 1,257 motorists.

Extreme cold temperatures and snowfall could again affect travel this weekend. The ISP suggests the public refrain from traveling during inclement weather. For those who must travel, the ISP recommends:

Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, including snowplows.

Make sure someone is aware of your travel route.

Dress warmly. Choose layers of clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.

Ensure you keep plenty of gas in your tank in case your vehicle becomes stranded.

Clear ice and snow from your vehicle windows and lights.

Don’t crowd the plow. Remember, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Watch out for black ice. Roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shady areas — all are prone to black ice.

Have an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, a flashlight, an ice scraper, blankets, gloves, food items, water, and a first-aid kit.

Carry a cellphone and charger.

Always wear a safety belt.

IDOT prepared for winter storm, urges public to avoid unnecessary trips

The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning the public that a winter storm arriving this evening will make travel a challenge throughout much of Illinois, with some areas possibly receiving up to 8 inches of snow. Motorists should be prepared for high winds and colder temperatures persisting through the weekend, causing drifting and icing even on treated surfaces.

“The IDOT snow-and-ice teams will be working throughout the weekend making roads as safe as possible,” Illinois Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Omer Osman said. “The public is advised to plan ahead and ask if their trip is necessary before heading out. Please, if you are driving, slow down, anticipate much longer travel times, increase your distance between other vehicles and exercise caution when sharing the road with our plows.”

Throughout the state, IDOT crews on Friday were pretreating bridges, overpasses, ramps and other areas susceptible to icing. During the storm, IDOT will have available more than 1,700 trucks and equipment statewide, applying salt and treating roads.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow to begin this evening across northern and central Illinois, with totals ranging between 2 and 8 inches by Saturday evening. The southern part of the state is expected to see a mix of precipitation with the potential for icing. Gusty winds and low temperatures the remainder of the weekend will create blowing and drifting, reducing visibility to whiteout conditions at times and limiting the effectiveness of salt.

Motorists should expect slick conditions and remain extra cautious at all times.

Tips if you must travel:

• Get up-to-date conditions at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

• Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route and schedule.

• If you are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle. Exiting your vehicle near a busy roadway can have fatal consequences.

• Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter