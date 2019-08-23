Illinois State Police trooper dies from injuries

× Expand Hopkins

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly regretfully announces the line-of-duty death of ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

At approximately 5:26 a.m. Friday, Hopkins and other ISP troopers were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis. There was an exchange of gunfire at the residence, and Hopkins was struck. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Hopkins succumbed to his injuries.

“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.Trooper Hopkins laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hopkins and the ISP while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy,” Kelly stated.

Trooper Hopkins was 33 years old and a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft issued a statement Friday following Hopkins' death.

“We were deeply saddened to learn that Trooper Nick Hopkins will not survive the senseless act of violence he suffered in the line of duty earlier this morning," Weinhoeft said. "The entire federal law enforcement community stands as one today to mourn his passing. Our hearts go out to his family and all those who are grieving his loss. We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the despicable, cowardly act that took his life.”

“Trooper Hopkins was a dedicated officer who served our community with honor, bravery, and fidelity. He leaves behind an enduring legacy that will live on in the lives he touched; in the work that the courageous men and women of the Illinois State Police continue to perform; and in a community that is safer because of his devoted service. His loss underscores the real dangers that are routinely faced by those who protect and serve us each and every day. Their work is truly heroic, and we are forever in their debt.”

