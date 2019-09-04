Illinois awarded $37 million for opioid epidemic

Duckworth and Durbin

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on Wednesday announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Illinois a total of $37,906,897 through the State Opioid Response Grant Program and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action Funding Program.

Under the announcement, the state of Illinois will receive $28,989,372 in funding through the State Opioid Response Grant Program. The city of Chicago’s Department of Public Health will receive $3,301,970 and the Illinois Department of Public Health will receive $5,615,555 in funding through the CDC Overdose Data to Action Funding Program.

“We are facing one of the worst drug epidemics in our history,” Durbin said. “This critical federal investment will help those on the front lines battling opioid addiction and overdose in Illinois’ communities. Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for this important funding.”

“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government as well as from local organizations,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources they need to serve their communities, and I’m pleased to join him in announcing these significant federal investments.”

